About this show

The story of Never, Not Once follows Eleanor, a young biology student raised by two moms who is curious about her genetics. She comes home from college to introduce her boyfriend to her mothers, and tells them she has hired a private investigator to find her father. As Eleanor continues her journey, unexpected and explosive revelations must be confronted before Eleanor and those around her can move forward. In its debut at the Purple Rose, Encore Michigan called the play "a rare experience…live theatre so moving it provokes tears."