About this show

The nationally acclaimed National Comedy Theatre is San Diego's longest running show, with over 2500 performances over 10 seasons. The performance is an interactive, improvised comedy show where the cast creates the entire show - completely based on audience suggestions. It's fast, CLEAN, hysterically funny and the most fun allowed by California law. "Hilarious...Keeps the laughter flowing! -NY Where "Fast paced, funny and family friendly!" -San Diego Weekly "Vibrant, lively and audience engaging!" -UK News