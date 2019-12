About this show

The hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to San Francisco with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world's greatest — and only — movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made.

Recommended for ages 10+. No children under 5 allowed.