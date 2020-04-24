About this show

The history trilogy of kingship and war is brought to life in this all-conquering production from Shakespeare on the Deck.

Following the overthrow of Richard II, England is in turmoil. While an ill King Henry's stolen sovereignty is being threatened on all fronts, his son, Hal, is off enjoying the brothels of Eastcheap with the mischievous Falstaff. Together with his "band of brothers," Hal must rise to claim his inheritance and the future of the English nation.

The stage is set as in a medieval morality play — a blank slate on which life writes its lessons for Henry, the bare, metaphysical arena in which the soul of a royal everyman discovers his destiny and true friends. Shakespeare on the Deck ignites the rowdy spirit of 1605 with their new and epic interpretation of the infamous Henry IV/V trilogy.