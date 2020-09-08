About this show

Welcome to St. Petersburg in the 1990s — the Berlin Wall has fallen, the Soviet Union has dissolved, and opportunity abounds. But barely competent government surveillance workers Euvgeny and Dmitri find themselves lost in their strange new world of glasnost, perestroika, and McDonald's. When they're assigned to track Katya, a fallen pop star with international allure, a love triangle, mistaken identities, and some really shoddy espionage tactics are set in motion. It's possible they might just make it out of this mess and find happiness — if only they could make a decision. A world-premiere comedy about the curse of freedom and having to choose between the Filet-o-Fish and the Big Mac.