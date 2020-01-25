About this show

The National Rifle Association is here to save the day — through song and dance! Ron Barkley is the head lobbyist for the NRA, and his life is real tough — his daughter is a liberal socialist with a penchant for protests, and for some reason, the entire country is up in arms about gun control. But when Ron prays to God for divine intervention, he receives a magical gun that turns people — into guns. Because after all, if you've got problems, the solution is always More Guns!

More Guns! is a satire of the NRA, the "woke" left, and all those boring moderates in between. (16+)