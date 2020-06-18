About this show

Our journey begins when Mlima, one of the last great tusker elephants in Kenya, is killed by poachers. Caught in the clandestine international ivory market, Mlima travels across the world, forced along a trail of greed and desire as old as the trade itself; trapped between memory and fear, history and tradition, want and need. From two time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, comes a mystical, lyrical ballad that gives voice to the objects we consume, the lives we exploit, and the planet we put at risk.