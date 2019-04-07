About this show

"You won't want to miss this world premiere!," raves Will Call's Ingrid Wilmot. "Recommended! This is a play you can't help but enjoy!," echoes Carol Kaufman Segal's Culture Corner.

It's the return of renowned playwright Jerry Mayer's 10th play, reuniting Mayer with acclaimed veteran (and frequent Mayer) director Chris DeCarlo — schadenfreude at its finest as you gleefully enjoy other people's mistakes (all of them all too true). But mistakes can be fixed, between husbands and wives, girlfriends and boyfriends, fathers and sons. This world-premiere comedy will have you laughing, crying, and racing to fix that one mistake that's been gnawing at you for years.