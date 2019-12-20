About this show

Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer, and executive producer best known for portraying her character Miranda Sings on YouTube, on her Netflix Original Series Haters Back Off!, and in her New York Times #1 bestselling book Selp Helf. Created to parody YouTube fame-seekers, Miranda Sings brings her overdrawn red lips, questionable life-advice and her deluded self-confidence to Carpenter Center, complete with her hilariously over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.