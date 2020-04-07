About this show

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow makes her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut this April! The internationally acclaimed songstress has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York's Lincoln Center and Berlin's Bar jeder Vernunft to London's West End and the Sydney Opera House. Her solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and numerous international arts festivals and garnered numerous awards including the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival Award, as well as the Green Room and Australian Helpmann Awards. Besides being a prolific creator of original music, theater, and dance-theater, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson.