About this show

Retaining all the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherson (set and costumes) and Paul Constable (lighting) create an exciting reimagining of the classic production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotional, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm.