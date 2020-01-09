About this show

Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to present the San Francisco concert debut of acclaimed Broadway star Margo Seibert. Last seen by San Francisco audiences in A.C.T.'s acclaimed production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, Margo took Broadway by storm as Adrian in Rocky and Jane in In Transit.

Seibert celebrates the launch of her of her first solo album, 77th Street, with an evening of original songs and reimagined classics from Broadway to '70s folk and '80s rock. Described as "Joni Mitchell meets Nirvana with a side of Liza Minnelli" and called "Golden-Voiced" by the Huffington Post, Margo sets out to explore life's in-betweens: the exhilaration of knowing anything is possible, the frustration of being stuck, and the heartache of letting someone go. Featuring Tedd Firth on piano.