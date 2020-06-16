About this show

"Something wicked this way comes." Three witches, a prophecy, and the ambitious general Macbeth set the stage for Shakespeare's timely and timeless tragedy about the dangerous allure of power. As Macbeth violently sets forth to fulfill his fate, he and his wife find themselves mired in murder and cover-up in a bloody attempt to hold onto the throne. Following a triumphant collaboration on Game of Thrones, director Matt Shakman and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reunite for Shakespeare's most cinematic play.