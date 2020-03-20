About this show

A welcome return to Feinstein's at the Nikko, Lucie Arnaz returns to her theater roots and celebrates her life onstage by looking back at some of the roles she has performed throughout the world. From her first role at 14 as the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her costars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. A not-to-be-missed evening of entertainment celebrating our great American musical theater.