A poetic play by Clara Hsu based on a Chinese legend to celebrate the Qixi (Night of Sevens) Festival.

Love on the Magpie Bridge was recorded on August 7 & 9, 2019 at Clarion Performing Arts Center. Students ages 9 to 17 and friends of Clarion participated in the play.

Let's recapture the joy of live performance on the Night of Sevens to celebrate domestic skills, animals, nature and love.