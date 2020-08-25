About this show

A poetic play by Clara Hsu based on a Chinese legend to celebrate the Qixi (Night of Sevens) Festival.

Love on the Magpie Bridge was recorded on August 7 & 9, 2019 at Clarion Performing Arts Center. Students ages 9 to 17 and friends of Clarion participated in the play.

Let's recapture the joy of live performance on the Night of Sevens (Aug 25, 2020) to celebrate domestic skills, animals, nature and love.

This is a YouTube virtual premiere. Please join us by going to Clarion's website: clarionmusic.com and click on the link.