About this show

It's American Radio Network's "Critics' Pick of the Year" — a bawdy, bold, bodacious Rudie-DeCarlo musical comedy tribute to the wenches and rogues of the Bard.

"Delightful whimsy! Spot on!" — LA Weekly

You'll laugh yourself silly in this tongue-firmly-in-cheek evening replete with magic and mayhem, fops and fairies, mistaken identity, romance, humor, and mind-boggling feats of verbal and physical legerdemain. The eight-member cast, in renowned Actors' Repertory Theatre commedia-carnival style, creates a host of over 30 characters, bringing to the stage all the stuff that dreams (and musicals) are made on. Preshow wine and sweets included price of admission.

Show Details

Cast

Crew