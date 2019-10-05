About this show

It's American Radio Network's "Critics' Pick of the Year" — a bawdy, bold, bodacious Rudie-DeCarlo musical comedy tribute to the wenches and rogues of the Bard.

"Delightful whimsy! Spot on!" — LA Weekly

You'll laugh yourself silly in this tongue-firmly-in-cheek evening replete with magic and mayhem, fops and fairies, mistaken identity, romance, humor, and mind-boggling feats of verbal and physical legerdemain. The eight-member cast, in renowned Actors' Repertory Theatre commedia-carnival style, creates a host of over 30 characters, bringing to the stage all the stuff that dreams (and musicals) are made on. Preshow wine and sweets included price of admission.