The Wallis & For the Record's biggest, record-breaking hit returns this holiday season! The multimedia concert celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time is back by popular demand, now as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition.

The team behind LA's award-winning series For the Record transforms the Wallis's Bram Goldsmith Theater into an immersive cinema, where the modern classic written by Richard Curtis is reborn as a revolutionary stage and screen event. To tell the story, the film and live action seamlessly intertwine throughout the London setting. Iconic scenes onscreen share the stage with an all-star cast of singers and a 13-piece orchestra as they reimagine the film's hit soundtrack including "Christmas Is All Around" and "Trouble With Love." Love Actually Live is a first-of-its-kind theatrical cinema experience.

"Pitch perfect! Such a celebration of love, the holidays, and the movie itself that it's hard to not fall in love, actually." — Entertainment Weekly

"Love Actually Live delivers! Let this superbly mounted musical wash over you with warmth and joy." — Los Angeles Times