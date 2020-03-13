About this show

In A Hymn to Her, the all-new show from Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway, Liz turns to the women who have inspired her to become the woman she is. Drawing from a vivid cross-section including Eydie Gormé, Barbara Cook, Carole King, Billie Jean King, Julia Child, Nora Ephron, and more, Liz pays tribute to her sheroes in story and song.

In a career spanning four decades, Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for Baby, and won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats for five years. She won the Emmy Award for her children's show Ready to Go. She also starred on Broadway in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. She has recorded numerous solo albums, including the recent The Essential Liz Callaway, and has toured the world as a major concert artist.