About this show

Living the Shuffle, Robert Townsend's one-man roller-coaster ride through the ups and downs of show business, will be presented at the Marsh Berkeley. The renowned actor and director has worked with Hollywood icons like Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, James Earl Jones, and many more. Now, the trailblazing filmmaker gives audiences a front row seat to his career, from the dangerous streets of Chicago to performing Julius Caesar at a pimp convention in New York City, then creating the breakout film that would launch his career, Hollywood Shuffle, and becoming a black film pioneer.