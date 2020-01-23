About this show

Tony and Emmy Award winner Lillias White returns to Segerstrom Center's Cabaret Series with this autobiographical show filled with musical highlights from her life and career. With her powerhouse voice and exuberant stage presence, White has won accolades for her showstopping performances on the Broadway stage, on television, and in films. The New York Times proclaims, "Lillias White is a singer who makes the most challenging vocal feats look almost easy." She won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Friends of New York, and Tony Awards for her role as Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life. She also garnered a Tony nomination for her portrayal of the mother in Bill T. Jones's Fela! Her other Broadway credits include Once on This Island, Barnum, Cats, Chicago, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls.

Lillias has appeared in concert halls and night clubs worldwide, including the Sydney Opera House, Singapore Opera House, the Kennedy Center, the Boston Pops, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. She won an Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards on Sesame Street, and has been featured in numerous film and television roles, including her vocal performance as the lead muse in Disney's animated movie Hercules.