About this show

In Over Exposed, Leslie Jordan invites his audiences behind the scenes of his childhood and career! Offering a charming and hilarious look back at his life experience as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist, as well as the "unbelievable real-life stories" and treasured anecdotes from his renowned stage and television performances. Warning: Over Exposed may cause a great deal of laughter and a few tears!!! Over Exposed has adult content and is not suitable for all ages (18+). Best-known for his standout roles in Sordid Lives, American Horror Story, The Help, Beverley Leslie on NBC's hit series Will & Grace, and Sid from The Cool Kids on FOX. Mr. Jordan has charmed fans for over four decades!