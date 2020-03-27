About this show

A tell-all experience of the most polarizing and confusing show you never got to see, Bat Out Of Hell, featuring the music of Jim Steinman made famous by Meat Loaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler, and Barbra Streisand, to name a few. Songs include "Holding Out for a Hero," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "I Would Do Anything for Love," "Total Eclipse of the Heart," "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," and many, many more.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who recently received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the US Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots.