About this show

This drama with music examines and explores the life of the legendary Billie Holiday during one of her final performances in Philadelphia in March 1959, four months shy of her death at the age of 44. Karole Foreman (Fences at International City Theatre) will star in the title role along with music director Stephan Terry (NAACP Award winner for Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas Theatre).

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will feature 14 of Billie Holiday's hits including "When a Woman Loves a Man," "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Easy Livin'," and "Strange Fruit," among others.