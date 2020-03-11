About this show

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret and the inspiration for 1996 American comedy film The Birdcage, La Cage aux Folles tells the story of a gay couple, Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub featuring drag entertainment, and Albin, his romantic partner and star attraction, and the farcical adventures that ensue when Georges's son, Jean-Michel, brings home his fiancée's ultraconservative parents to meet them. Featuring the hit song "I Am What I Am" and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the Tony Award-winning musical continues to delight and dazzle audiences over the years!