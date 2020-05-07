About this show

After 20 years of un-wedded bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges's son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the "star" performer "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.