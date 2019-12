About this show

"King" LeBron James's reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity, and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. It also brings together two strangers, who communicate best when they are talking and arguing about sports. From LeBron's rookie season to the city's historic championship, King James explores the star player's impact on Cleveland and the lives of two unlikely friends, whose turbulent relationship is best navigated through their shared love of the game.