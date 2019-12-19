About this show

Join the Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy for her award-winning show, Katya! A Holiday Spectacular! Now in its 13th tinsel-covered year, this night of song, story, and strong cocktails is sure to make your Yuletide gay. Hailed as "Best Drag Act" by the San Francisco Bay Guardian and winner of "Best Cabaret Performer" by Bay Area Reporter, Katya will delight you with a fun-filled evening of belting, banter, and ball gowns to bolster your holiday spirit(s)! With songs ranging from classic holiday fare, to popera and disco, there is something for everyone in this heartwarming and brilliantly funny journey through Katya's holiday misadventures.