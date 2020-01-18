About this show

John O'Hurley has gone from being best known as J. Peterman on Seinfeld to catapulting into one of television's busiest and most versatile actors. From show host (To Tell the Truth, Family Feud, and NBC's The National Dog Show) to Broadway star (Spamalot, Chicago, and more!), to advertising hero (O'Hurley invested in the relaunch of the J. Peterman Company, and since 1999 has been a part owner and member of the board of directors), this voice actor, singer, and comedian has truly done it all — including being a first-season contestant on Dancing With the Stars (where he made it to the finals)! Now with A Man With Standards, O'Hurley dazzles audiences with storytelling, songs and humor — a show which, like O'Hurley, has a little bit of everything!