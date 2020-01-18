About this show

In this contemporary retelling of the 1941 Frank Capra classic film Meet John Doe adapted by Fountain Theatre co-artistic director Stephen Sachs, a newspaper writer fabricates a letter to his column from an imaginary homeless woman named "Jane Doe" who announces she will kill herself on the 4th of July because of greedy corporations, corrupt politicians and how hostile and heartless the world has become. When the writer hires a woman to stand-in as the fictitious "Jane", a national movement is ignited by citizens aching for a savior.