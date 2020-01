About this show

A charming and clever musical adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Daddy Long Legs and Jane Eyre. A beautiful, witty, and determined young woman plays matchmaker in disastrous ways, leading to a whirlwind of complications and, eventually, her own self-discovery. Living with her hypochondriac father, Emma is the busybody who manages the town's social calendar and currently wants to get her friend Harriet wed.