About this show

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre's Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. Inspired by audience suggestions, Impro Theatre deftly creates a world of lovestruck ladies, brooding noblemen, and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.