About this show

It's opening night of Peter Austin's new play as he anxiously waits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big first night with his "best" friend, a television star, his novice producer, his doped-up diva, his genius director, a lethal drama critic, and a fresh-off-the-bus coat check attendant on his first night in Manhattan. It's alternately raucous, ridiculous, and tender — and shows that sometimes the biggest laughs happen offstage. The New York Times said, "This show is without a doubt hilariously, sidesplittingly funny… These are among the funniest lines to roll off a stage in years!"