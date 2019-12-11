About this show

A Los Angeles holiday tradition is back with some show veterans for just a few dates in a special engagement! It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play takes place at KAWL, a struggling 1940s radio station that good-hearted owner Michael Anderson is barely keeping alive. He calls on some old friends (with big personalities) and some less-than-professional station employees to offer up a live radio version of Frank Capra's touching masterpiece It's a Wonderful Life in what might sadly be the station's last live show. But it's the holidays, a time when miracles can happen…