About this show

In solidarity with the people and theater community of Belarus, dozens of theaters worldwide are presenting readings of Andrei Kureichik's sensational new play, Insulted. Belarus(sia). From Los Angeles, Rogue Machine Theatre is proud to present the reading on Friday, September 18 at 8pm. Directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos, it is produced by John Perrin Flynn, Rachel Brunner, and Joshua Bitton. Visit: RogueMachineTheatre.net to view at no charge.

Kureichik's seven-character play tells the story of the first month of the Belarusian revolution, its ups and downs on the eve of the inevitable democratization of the country after 26 years of dictatorship. All characters have real prototypes. In some, you will recognize former and current leaders of the country, in others - incredible Belarusians who have gone out to battle the totalitarian machine, sometimes at the cost of their own freedom, their lives and the lives of their loved ones.