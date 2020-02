About this show

A house party where the whole audience is invited. Home is an enchanting visual and immersive spectacle that asks what it means to make a house a home. On an empty stage, a house rises before your eyes. Residents past, present, and future rollick through its rooms in an impromptu dance that defies time and space, magically transforming our mundane everyday tasks into a glorious, intimate, and profound celebration. There's no show like Home.