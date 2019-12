About this show

Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell (Masters of Illusion) best known "skills" can usually be found onstage, doling out witty remarks, presenting bizarre feats of original magic, ad-libbing with audience members who can't stop laughing, attempting pointless juggling stunts, pulling a seemingly endless barrage of unusual thing-a-ma-bobs and gadgets out of his prop trunks, and in short, creating a wonderful eventing of high-energy laughs and amazement for all those in attendance.