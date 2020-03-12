About this show

Written by Michelle Kholos Brooks, Hitler's Tasters is a dark comedy about four young German women who had the "honor" of being chosen as Adolf Hitler's food tasters. Based on true events in history, with shades of 2020, Hitler's Tasters explores the way these girls navigate sexuality and friendship, patriotism and poison during the Third Reich.

Winner of the 2017 Susan Glaspell award, this production from New Light Theater Project was named "Best of the Fringe" by the Stage, with a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. An anachronistic retelling of a historical footnote, Hitler's Tasters is about what girls discuss, even as they wait to see if they will survive another meal. A coming-of-age story, it also explores complacency, acquiescence, and the banality of evil.