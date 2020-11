About this show

Purchasing the WORLD PREMIERE PASS provides viewing access to 3 WORLD PREMIERES for 10% off. Your purchase includes: the WORLD PREMIERE of Before Fiddler (viewing access Feb 7-14, 2021); the WORLD PREMIERE of Puccini (viewing access March 14-21, 2021); and the WORLD PREMIERE of Anna & Sergei (viewing access May 16-23, 2021). Tickets cannot be transferred, shared, exchanged or refunded.