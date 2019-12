About this show

Fall in love with a bold new musical set to the soundtrack of the most successful female rock band of all time, the Go-Go's. This modern fairy tale features Billboard-topping hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Vacation" that defined the sound of a generation. Set in a faraway land where once-upon-a-time is right now, Head Over Heels follows the adventures of a royal family as they journey to save their kingdom from extinction and end up finding love in unexpected places.