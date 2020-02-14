About this show

David Carver Music presents Hamlet: The Rock Musical featuring music and lyrics by Cliff Jones and additional music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Craig Fair. Award-winner Bill Castellino (pre-Broadway production of Cagney) directs a cast of 16 and is also joined by musical director and conductor Doug Oberhamer (Broadway's Swing!) and choreographer Janet Roston (Ovation Award winner for Celebration Theatre's The Boy From Oz). Based on Shakespeare's timeless classic, Hamlet: The Rock Musical will fill the theater with rock and roll swagger, inventive staging, incredible state-of-the-art technology, and powerful contemporary dance.