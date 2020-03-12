About this show

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Oliver Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.