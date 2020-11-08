About this show

Bethany's life as a middle-aged, midwestern housewife comes to a crashing halt when her husband suddenly announces he's leaving her for a woman named Kelli-Amber. Shell-shocked, Bethany finds solace in her secret hobby — penning gay erotica. When her playful fantasies of lover pirates, star-crossed congressmen, and clowns with marital issues become hugely popular online, she's given a new outlook on life. But as her fame grows, will the risks of being a "slash fic" author lead to danger, happiness or the very best combination of both? Our own Christopher Ashley (Diana, Come From Away) directs this laugh-out-loud new comedy from Paul Rudnick (the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical, Jeffrey) about finding your calling in your guilty pleasure.