About this show

It's February 2 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and a storm is coming. Phil Connors, a big-city weatherman, couldn't be more frustrated to be to reporting on the small-town Groundhog Day ceremony — until he finds himself reliving the same day over and over again. Stuck in an endless loop of arrogance and cynicism amongst the cheery townsfolk, Phil must learn to take advantage of his second, third, and fourth chances and break the cycle.