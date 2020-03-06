About this show

To "cogito ergo sum," Goddess Black replies, "You already were before your first thought." Solo performer Nick Gillie gives an electric performance playing three dead Black men (no interrelationship) who arrive in an afterlife of living Dark energy where all eternal souls are Black women and girls. Two of the men thought their lives a courageous success, but learn they were blind failures. One thought his life to be wretched degradation: In the Darkness, he learns he was a victorious giant. Eventually each turns into his Eternal Soul: a Black girl. It is these souls, the girls, who are related. They are sisters. Turns out the purpose of life was not what the men thought. Director Dwain Perry and collaborators Corwin Evans, Ryan Prows, Oliver Lukacs, Kirk Hellie, and Matt Ritcher use film, projection, light, and sound to create a dynamic Darkness. Presented by Black University and Joaquin Phoenix.