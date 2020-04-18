About this show

"An amazing one-man performance!...something that young and old should see!" — The Geek Authority

The critically acclaimed story of Geronimo's life as a POW on the Fort Sill Indian Reservation. Starring veteran performer Rudy Ramos (Yellowstone's Felix Long, The Enforcer, Defiance), helmed by respected actor-director Steve Railsback (Helter Skelter, From Here to Eternity), written by award-winning novelist Janelle Meraz Hooper (As Brown As I Want: The Indianhead Diaries), Geronimo focuses on the resiliency, humor, and genius of the great Apache leader, bringing him to life onstage in a dramatic recounting of a fascinating, largely forgotten chapter in American history.

"The white men will never tell the whole story. They control everything that is said about us in the newspapers and books. Even the maps favor the whites. They are dotted with each place we fought the white soldiers. Look closely. You will see: If the soldiers won, it was a battle. If we won, it was a massacre."