About this show

Experience the joy of the season as Jenny Wong, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles's interim artistic director and associate conductor of the LA Master Chorale, leads GMCLA in choral classics, timeless Christmas carols, a medley of hits from the beloved film Love, Actually, Broadway bonanzas, and Mariah Carey's anthem — it's all you'll want for Christmas. A Los Angeles tradition for the entire family, this concert will be truly spectacular!