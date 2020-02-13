About this show

After sold-out runs all over the world, Elevator Repair Service brings its astonishing tour de force, Gatz, to Berkeley Rep! When an anonymous office worker finds a copy of The Great Gatsby on his desk and begins to read aloud, it's no longer clear whether he's reading the book or it's transforming him.

Whether you've read and loved The Great Gatsby or never gotten around to it, now's your chance to have F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic performed for you, word for word. Don't miss this binge-worthy event!