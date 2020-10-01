About this show

Join award-winning pianist and master storyteller Richard Glazier on a musical tour of Broadway and Hollywood, featuring sensational songs written by everyone from George Gershwin to Marvin Hamlisch. WIth a combination of fascinating stories, hilarious anecdotes, unforgettable performances and a few special guests, this show is a musical delight. Enjoy hits like "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music, "One" from A Chorus Line, and medleys from the immortal Broadway shows Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, and West Side Story. Plus - special performances by some of your favorite Moon performers!