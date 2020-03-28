About this show

Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles — from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup...and even wearing a ski mask to school! Will her schoolmates realize that it's her under the mask? Will Freckleface be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror? With the help of her lovable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz, and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different — and that's what makes everyone special.

Specifically created for young audiences, families can step inside of the book's pages with Freckleface and friends as they learn to "love the skin they're in."